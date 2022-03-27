UPDATE: Abusive Former BF From Lodi Charged With Murdering Leonia Woman In Her Home

Alicia Arnone of Leonia did all she could to create a safe and secure new life for herself after years of domestic abuse.

She obtained restraining orders only to see them violated, had gastric surgery and began wearing wigs. Earlier this year, she got a new job at BJ's Wholesale Club.

Better days, she hoped, were ahead.

Tragically, Arnone, 35, couldn't be free of the violent ex-con who authorities said stabbed her dead this weekend in a Leonia garden apartment the two had once shared.

Charged with murder is Arnone's former live-in boyfriend, Andre J. Daniels, a 39-year-old Englewood native most recently of Lodi and a violent career criminal with whom she had a 13-year-old daughter.

Arnone's current boyfriend, Nile Diakos, found her lifeless body and called Leonia police to the Grand Avenue apartment at 9:59 a.m. Saturday, March 26, investigators said.

Responding officers found Arnone "face down in a pool of blood at the top of the stairs," a criminal complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack says. "A knife was located near her head."

She'd been stabbed with a knife in the head and neck, the complaint says.

Arnone, who'd attended Palisades Park Junior-Senior High School decades ago, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at 10:23 a.m.

She was killed sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, said her father, Peter Arnone Jr.

"After a three-year battle with the state of New Jersey regarding domestic violence having shown evidence after evidence after evidence of domestic abuse with arrest warrants issued and never carried out my sweet angel was found stabbed to death this morning," the grieving father wrote.

Authorities confirmed his contention.

"It should be noted that prior to these events, there have been multiple reports of domestic violence incidents between Daniels and Arnone," says the complaint filed by Bergen County Prosecutor's Detective Jakub Glebocki.

"More specifically, a final restraining order was issued (in 2021), which prevented any contact between Andrae Daniels and Alicia Arnone," he added.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Daniels remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Sunday. He's charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses.

Daniels has a 20-year criminal history mostly involving assaults, threats, harassment and violating restraining orders, records show.

Investigators believe he fled on foot and later caught a ride. A police K9 unit was deployed to track his scent and a stretch of Grand Avenue was temporarily closed as a "be on the lookout" (BOLO) alert was broadcast to area law enforcement.

Among the locations hit by police during a brief all-out manhunt was his Garibaldi Avenue home in Lodi, a friend of the family said.

Detectives also pinged his phone.

Daniels most recently had been arrested for violating a restraining order and harassment on Jan. 5 of this year. A judge in Hackensack released him on Jan. 14 with conditions that investigators said he didn't follow.

Ten years ago, police in Englewood charged him with kidnapping, aggravated assault, robbery and weapons offenses.

The following year, 2013, Arnone and Daniels collected a $6,000 settlement from a couple who'd rented them an apartment in Lodi and then rescinded the offer, renting the apartment to a white man two days later, records show.

