UPDATE: Abusive Former BF From Englewood Charged With Murdering Leonia Woman In Her Home

Alicia Arnone of Leonia did all she could to create a safe and secure new life for herself after years of domestic abuse.

She obtained restraining orders only to see them violated, had gastric surgery and began wearing wigs. Earlier this year, she got a new job at BJ's Wholesale Club.

Better days, she hoped, were ahead.

Tragically, Arnone, 35, couldn't be free of the violent ex-con who authorities said stabbed her dead this weekend in a Leonia garden apartment the two had once shared.

Charged with murder is Arnone's former live-in boyfriend, Andre J. Daniels, 39, of Englewood, a career violent criminal with whom she had a 13-year-old daughter.

Leonia police found Arnone's body in her Grand Avenue garden apartment after getting a 911 call around 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Arnone, who'd attended Palisades Park Junior-Senior High School decades ago, had been stabbed once, the prosecutor said.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene less than a half-hour later.

She was killed sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, said her father, Peter Arnone Jr.

"After a three-year battle with the state of New Jersey regarding domestic violence having shown evidence after evidence after evidence of domestic abuse with arrest warrants issued and never carried out my sweet angel was found stabbed to death this morning," the grieving father wrote. (Story continues below.)

The 6-foot, 185-pound Daniels has a 20-year criminal history mostly involving assaults, threats, harassment and violating restraining orders, records show.

Investigators believe he fled on foot and later caught a ride. A police K9 unit was deployed to track his scent and a stretch of Grand Avenue was temporarily closed as a "be on the lookout" (BOLO) alert was broadcast to area law enforcement.

Among the locations hit by police during a brief all-out manhunt was Daniels's mother's home in Lodi, a friend of the family said.

Detectives also pinged his phone.

Daniels most recently had been arrested for violating a restraining order and harassment on Jan. 5 of this year. A judge in Hackensack released him on Jan. 14 with conditions that investigators said he didn't follow.

Ten years ago, police in Englewood charged him with kidnapping, aggravated assault, robbery and weapons offenses.

The following year, 2013, Arnone and Daniels collected a $6,000 settlement from a couple who'd rented them an apartment in Lodi, then rescinded the offer and rented the apartment to a white man two days later, records show.

Daniels remained held in the Bergen County Jail late Saturday into early Sunday.

He's charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses.

