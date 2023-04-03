Two Workers Dead In JFK Construction Accident (DEVELOPING)

Two workers were killed after becoming trapped under rubble at JFK International Airport on Monday, April 3, authorities tell Daily Voice.

The workers became trapped around 11:10 a.m. and were subsequently pronounced dead, according to the Port Authority Police Department.

Photos from Fox5 show equipment surrounding what appears to be a trench.

A stop order for all construction at JFK has been issued. The Port Authority is conducting the investigation.

No further information was being released.

