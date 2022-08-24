TSA: Traveler Nabbed With Loaded Gun At LaGuardia Could've Checked 'What Can I Bring?' Page

A gun-toting Florida man who was nabbed at LaGuardia Airport told TSA officers that he'd forgotten he had his loaded .380-caliber handgun with him, authorities said.

“That’s no excuse," Robert Duffy, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. "This man is now likely to receive a civil financial penalty that could possibly cost him thousands of dollars.

"If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times.”

A TSA officer spotted the handgun (inset photo above) in the West Palm Beach resident’s belongings as they passed through the checkpoint X-ray machine’s monitor, the Transportation Security Administration's Lisa Farbstein said.

Port Authority police seized the weapon and took the traveler into custody, she said.

The TSA has been adding resources to try and help people avoid such trouble, Farbstein noted.

One is a webpage called "What Can I Bring?"

CLICK HERE: Security/Screening: What Can I Bring?

You can also download the TSA App from Google Play or the App Store.

CLICK HERE: MyTSA App

OR: You can tweet or message “@AskTSA” if you're unsure whether an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag. Just snap a picture or send a question and get real-time assistance weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

