SpaceX Launch Baffles East Coast

by David Cifarelli & Cecilia Levine
The SpaceX was captured drifting through the skies up the East Coast after its Florida launch Saturday, Sept. 24. Photo Credit: SpaceX/Carol Petrillo (inset)

What some first thought was a meteor making its way up the East Coast turned out to be Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The Falcon 9 rocket sent Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida just after 7:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Footage of the rocket was captured about 30 minutes later in Washington DC, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

