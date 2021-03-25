Shades Of Harry Chapin: Tractor-Trailer Tips On Rt 46 Carrying Thousands Of Pounds Of Bananas

A cleanup was required after a tractor-trailer toting thousands of pounds of bananas tipped over the Route 46 (Routes 1&9) median Thursday near the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee.

Only it wasn’t the fruit that spilled. It was a large amount of fuel from the saddle tanks.

The highway was closed in both directions following the 11:30 a.m. crash.

The driver was climbing the incline that leads toward the GWB between the Wendy's on one side and Plaza West below the other when the mishap occurred.

A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit joined Fort Lee police and firefighters at the scene. The state Department of Environmental Protection also was notified.

The cargo had to be off-loaded onto another trailer following the mishap on Route 46 in Fort Lee. DAILY VOICE

At 35 pounds a box with something over 100 boxes, the shifted load feel far short of the amount in a song by the late Harry Chapin about another truck crash – this one in Scranton, PA – involving “30,000 Pounds Of Bananas.”

Of bananas. DAILY VOICE

