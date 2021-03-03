Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEE ANYTHING? Fort Lee Pedestrian Struck, Critically Injured Walking In Middle Of Road Near GWB

Jerry DeMarco
The underpass where the pedestrian was struck in Fort Lee is just outside the Plaza West shopping center. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / INSERT: Jerry DeMarco

A 62-year-old Fort Lee man was walking in the middle of the road beneath a highway underpass when he was struck and critically injured by an SUV Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The victim was walking in the middle of the exit ramp from Route 46/Route 1 toward Bergen Boulevard when he was struck by a 2011 Porsche Cayenne outside the Plaza West shopping center shortly after 3 p.m., Police Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

The 71-year-old driver stopped immediately and dialed 911, he said.

The pedestrian was breathing but unresponsive with a severe head injury when Fort Lee police and EMS arrived along with paramedics from Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, the captain said.

He was hospitalized and no summonses were immediately issued, Mirkovic said.

The captain asked that any witnesses contact Lt. Mark Radoian and Sgt. George Koutroubinis of the FLPD Accident Investigation Unit at (201) 592-3515.

He also reminded pedestrians to always use sidewalks and crosswalks.

