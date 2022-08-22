Runnin' On E: Dozing Driver Had Dozens Of Pills, Cocaine, Say PalPark Police

An out-of-state driver who was found passed out behind the wheel of an SUV in Palisades Park had dozens of Ecstasy pills for sale, authorities said.

Officers responding to another motorist's call found Pedro J. Santiago, 29, of Shenandoah, PA, out cold in an Acura MDX on Grand Avenue near the entrance to westbound Route 46 around 10 p.m. Sunday, said Capt. Anthony Espino, the officer in charge of the department.

The motor was running, he said.

The officers found 72 Ecstasy pills, a bag of cocaine and drug-packaging materials after waking him, Espino said.

Records showed that Santiago was also wanted on a warrant out of Monroe County, PA.

Santiago remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail. He's charged with various drug counts, as well as with being a fugitive from justice.

The Acura was impounded.

