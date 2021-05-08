Responders: Driver Involved In Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash Near GWB In Fort Lee Returns To Scene

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park
Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Fort Lee police
Fort Lee police Photo Credit: FLPD

UPDATE: A driver involved in what initially was reported hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian in Fort Lee during Friday night's rush hour returned to the scene, authorities said.

The victim had a head injury and possible other life-threatening injuries after being struck at Fletcher Avenue and Lewis Avenue outside Constitution Park shortly before 5:30 p.m.

There was no word on the victim's condition.

Although initially identified as a van, responders described the vehicle as a pickup truck. A Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert that was issued immediately after the crash was removed.

There's a three-way stop at the corner, as well as several private and public surveillance cameras in the area, which is only a block from approaches to the George Washington Bridge and several highways.

The otherwise busy intersection remained shut down for an investigation by Fort Lee police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Any charges and/or summonses would be the result of the investigation.

