Prosecutor: Fort Lee Man, 25, Had Sex Chats, Nude Pic Swaps With Kids, More Victims Possible

A 25-year-old Fort Lee man collected child pornography and exchanged nude images during sexually explicit conversations with children, authorities charged.

Sky Jack Marshall may have had similar contact with other youngsters, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Marshall “used the Internet to view, download and possess files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Musella said.

He also used social media messaging with juveniles to “engage in sexually explicit dialogue and send nude images to underage children, the prosecutor said.

“During such online conversations, Marshall obtained nude and/or sexually explicit images of juveniles and sent nude images to [them],” he said.

The 6-foot, 300-pound Marshall – who Musella said works as a cashier -- remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday, March 30, following his arrest the day before by cyber crimes detectives, records show.

He has an upcoming first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of possession of child pornography, providing obscenity to a minor and child endangerment.

The prosecutor, meanwhile, asked parents and guardians to check whether their children have communicated with anyone using any of a trio of online screen names:

james_atten;

outadanger;

focyer.

He asked parents of those who have to immediately contact his Cyber Crimes Unit at (201) 226-5518.

Musella thanked Fort Lee police for their assistance, as well police from Englewood, Glen Rock, Hackensack and Saddle Brook who all participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

