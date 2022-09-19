Pedestrian Hit-Run: Civilians Help Police Head Off Fleeing Driver At GWB

GOTCHA! Concerned citizens helped police head off a hit-and-run driver headed toward the George Washington Bridge moments after he struck and injured a pedestrian in Edgewater, authorities said.

911 callers brought police to the intersection of River Road and Garden Place after seeing a man struck in the marked crosswalk by an SUV that kept going shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Detective Lt. Steven Tibus said.

Several witnesses told the officers that the SUV was driven recklessly – at one point running a red light – before hitting the victim, Tibus said.

The adult victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of a concussion and cuts, among other injuries, the lieutenant said.

Police, meanwhile, radioed information collected from witnesses at the scene to area law enforcement.

What they didn’t know was that a good Samaritan followed the driver north on River Road toward the bridge. The driver called borough police, helping them locate the vehicle, Tibus said.

Moments later, Port Authority police stopped the SUV near the bridge in Fort Lee.

Jordan Misha-Agosto of the Bronx was charged with assault by auto and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He also received several traffic summonses for leaving the scene of a crash, failing to report it, careless driving, failing to yield to a pedestrian and driving without a license.

Edgewater Police Chief Donald Martin thanked the good Samaritans who helped make the arrest possible, as well as Fort Lee and Port Authority police and Edgewater Emergency Medical Services.

