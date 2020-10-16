Palpark PD: Motorcycle Thieves Claimed To Be Looking For Grandma’s House

A group of teenage thieves who stole a sporty motorcycle from outside its owner’s house before dawn were quickly caught by Palisades Park police.

The Edsall Boulevard owner was headed to work early Thursday when he pulled the KTM 390 to the street before running back inside for a moment, Capt. Anthony Muccio said.

“When he came out, it was gone, so he called police,” said Muccio, the department’s officer in charge.

Two suspects were pushing the motorcycle down 3rd Street when Officers Michael DeBartolo, David Chun, Hochan Choi and Matthew Carley pulled up, the captain said.

They ditched the cycle in a nearby driveway and got into a Nissan that police stopped as it headed toward East Palisades Boulevard with its headlights off.

Questioned by the officers, the four occupants claimed they were looking for their grandmother’s house, Muccio said.

Taken into custody were Jonathan Torres and Miguel Herrera, both 18, and two 16-year-old boys, all from Brooklyn, he said.

Police charged Torres and Herrera with theft and burglary and released them pending appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

They signed delinquency complaints against the boys and released them to their parents pending a closed-door hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court, also in Hackensack.

“The officers did an excellent job,” Muccio said. “They deserve a lot of credit.”

The KTM 390 wasn’t damaged, he said.

