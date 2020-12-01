Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park
Return to your home site

Menu

Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack City Hall, Other Offices Closed To Public Amid COVID-19 Resurgence
News

PalPark Detectives Charge Local Resident With Masturbating In Public

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
INSET: Hugo Lopez / Broad Avenue & Washington Place, Palisades Park
INSET: Hugo Lopez / Broad Avenue & Washington Place, Palisades Park Photo Credit: Palisades Park PD (inset) / GoogleMaps

Palisades Park detectives arrested a borough man after a pedestrian said she found him masturbating on the main drag.

The 35-year-old borough victim came to police headquarters and said she'd seen the man in the act as she walked on Broad Avenue near Washington Place the night of Nov. 9, Capt. Anthony Muccio said.

A sketch artist produced a composite based on her description that detectives used to identify Hugo Lopez, 33, said Muccio, the officer in charge of the department.

Lopez was arrested on Friday and released on a disorderly persons summons, answerable in Municipal Court, charging him with lewdness.

Muccio praised the woman for coming forward and providing a description and his detectives for identifying, finding and charging Lopez.

He also asked that anyone who might have witnessed any similar incidents immediately contact Palisades Park police: (201) 944-0900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fort Lee Daily Voice!

Serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.