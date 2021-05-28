One Dead, Two Seriously Injured, Infant Unharmed In Horrific Palisades Parkway Crash

A male passenger was killed, two women were seriously injured and an infant survived a horrific crash Thursday night on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, responders said.

The four were in an SUV that swerved and then rolled at least three times before slamming into a bank of trees on its passenger side 20 to 25 feet off the road in Englewood Cliffs, witnesses told police.

"I'd never seen one like that," a veteran responder said. "The entire car was smashed up against the trees."

The driver's side door was so mangled that firefighters had to extricate all four victims out a rear door, he said.

The man -- who apparently wasn't carrying any positive identification -- was pronounced dead at the scene, responders said.

The baby, still in a child safety seat, sustained only minor injuries and was hospitalized as a precaution, they said, adding that one of the women required emergency surgery.

It was a tragic beginning to the 2021 Memorial Day weekend.

Witnesses told police the female driver swerved, possibly to avoid another vehicle, when the SUV hit the rumble strips and rolled off the road and into the trees just north of Exit 1 shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Palisades Interstate Parkway police were the primary responders, joined by, among others, Fort Lee firefighters, Englewood Health BLS, Holy Name Health ALS and Hatzolah BLS of Monsey.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was handling the investigation.

