Contact Us
Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Meteor? Falcon 9? What Is Mysterious Streak Of Light Baffling East Coast?

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Purported meteor.
Purported meteor. Photo Credit: Carol Petrillo

A bright light slowly drifting through the sky over the East Coast was baffling many Saturday, Sept. 24.

Many people hypothesized it was a meteor they spotted around 8 p.m., others thought it might be the SpaceX's Falcon 9. The liftoff was captured around 7:30 p.m.

The light was slowly through the sky, and apparently first spotted over the Washington DC area, then Philadelphia, then the New York City area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to follow Daily Voice Fort Lee and receive free news updates.