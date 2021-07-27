Contact Us
Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park
Return to your home site

Menu

Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park

Nearby Towns

News

Man Found Stabbed In Palisades Park Clings To Life

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bergen County Sheriff's K-9
Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

An unidentified man was in critical condition after he was found stabbed in Palisades Park, authorities confirmed.

His chances of survival "aren't looking good," one responder said Tuesday morning.

Borough police and Bergen County prosecutor's Major Crime Unit detectives were trying to identify the victim, who they said was found stabbed in the stomach on the railroad tracks at West Central Boulevard near the ShopRite supermarket shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, they said.

Meanwhile, uniformed police, detectives and Bergen County sheriff's officers -- including a K-9 unit -- flooded the area, speaking with witnesses while seeking surveillance video. A police drone also scanned the neighborhood.

Although robbery was initially suspected, it hadn't been confirmed, authorities said.

Anyone who might have seen something, or has information that can help either identify the man or determine who stabbed him, is asked to contact Palisades Park PD: (201) 944-0900.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fort Lee Daily Voice!

Serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.