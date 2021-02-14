Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
HEROES: Port Authority PD Saves OD Victim At GWB Bus Station

Jerry DeMarco
Port Authority Police Officers Kyle Chmura, Chris Figueroa
Port Authority Police Officers Kyle Chmura, Chris Figueroa Photo Credit: PORT AUTHORITY PD

Port Authority Police Officer Kyle Chmura knows an overdose when he sees one.

Responding to a call of a man down in a third-floor bathroom stall at the George Washington Bridge bus station in Washington Heights, Chmura immediately began a sternum rub in an attempt to revive the 50-year-old victim.

Chmura and backup Officer Chris Figueroa then gave the man oxygen and two blasts of Narcan that eventually brought him around, Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Valens said.

EMS arrived, continued care and took the victim to nearby Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center for further treatment, Valens said.

“That’s what cops do – save lives,” she said.

