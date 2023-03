Firefighters doused a garage blaze in Palisades Park on Friday.

The fire broke out on Commercial Avenue off Union Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. March 24.

It was knocked down and placed under control in a little over a half-hour. Firefighters then doused some flames that extended to the roof.

No injuries were reported.

A cause hadn't been officially announced.

