Fort Lee Police Converge On Car Burglary Quartet After Another Unlocked Vehicle Is Entered

Fort Lee police converged on a group of teenage out-of-towners – three of them from Newark – moments after they burglarized an unlocked vehicle before dawn Thursday, authorities said.

Sgt. David G. Tropea spotted the fleeing suspects in a white sedan at the intersection of Palisade Avenue and Bridle Way shortly after 4:30 a.m., Capt. Edward Young said.

Backups quickly joined him in securing all four of the occupants, Young said.

The Arcadian Way victim told police a motion sensor app on his cellphone alerted him to someone in his driveway.

Home security video showed the white sedan stopping in front of his home, Young said.

One of the four, identified as Makhi Johnson,19, of Newark, is seen getting into the victim’s unlocked car and then returning to the sedan, which drives off, the captain said.

Police charged Johnson with burglary. Charged with conspiracy to commit burglary along with him were Jerron Phillips, 18, and Rahim Sandifer Jr., 19, both also of Newark, and Zymirah Wash, 19, of Irvington.

Sandifer and Wash were released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Johnson and Phillips were sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

“The Fort Lee Police Department midnight patrol division has been doing a great job protecting the residents of our borough in combating the current crime trend that is affecting most of our region,” Young said. “However, the officers cannot be on every block at every minute.

“We need everyone’s help in this,” the captain said.

Once again, he urged owners to lock their vehicles and take their keys and fobs no matter where they park or for how long.

