Fort Lee Businessman Charged With Sexually Abusing Pre-Teen

A global trader from Fort Lee was jailed on charges of sexually abusing a pre-teen.

Yupang Ip, 45, was charged with sexual assault by contact and child endangerment by conduct, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday.

Musella’s Special Victims Unit detectives were alerted by Fort Lee police, leading to a joint investigation, the prosecutor said.

Ip, who is married, was arrested on Tuesday, he said.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

