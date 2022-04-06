Fierce Fire Destroys Trailer, Several Vehicles, Sends Smoke Column Skyward In Fort Lee

Investigators were probing the cause of a fire early Saturday that engulfed a storage trailer and several vehicles behind a Fort Lee gas station.

Huge columns of black, then gray, then white smoke could be seen from Washington Heights and Upper Manhattan after the fire broke out in the office-like trailer behind Fort Lee Getty on Palisade Avenue around 6 a.m.

Fort Lee firefighters confined the rampaging blaze, protecting the gas station and other nearby buildings and vehicles.

Eight vehicles in all were reportedly either damaged or destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

