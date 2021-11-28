Fierce Fire Destroys Palisades Park Home

Two firefighters were injured Sunday in a ferocious blaze that destroyed a 96-year-old Palisades Park home.

Responders were met by heavy fire and smoke at the West Harwood Terrace home around 1 p.m.

They eventually had to go to an exterior operation as flames blew out the roof and through windows.

The fire was declared under control around 2:40 p.m.

The injuries weren't initially considered serious.

Mutual aid responders at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Cliffside Park, Englewood, Fort Lee, Leonia and Ridgefield.

ALL PHOTOS: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

