Fierce Fire Destroys Palisades Park Home

Two firefighters were injured Sunday in a ferocious blaze that destroyed a 96-year-old Palisades Park home.
Responders were met by heavy fire and smoke at the West Harwood Terrace home around 1 p.m.
They eventually had to go to an exterior operation as flames blew out the roof and through windows.
The fire was declared under control around 2:40 p.m.
The injuries weren't initially considered serious.
Mutual aid responders at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Cliffside Park, Englewood, Fort Lee, Leonia and Ridgefield.
ALL PHOTOS: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.