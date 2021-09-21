Contact Us
F-16 Fighter Jet Intercepts Plane In Restricted Airspace Over GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
F-16 over Manhattan on Tuesday.
F-16 over Manhattan on Tuesday. Photo Credit: kuruntang @n9omi

In a moment that froze some witnesses on the ground, an F-16 fighter jet intercepted a Cessna aircraft above the George Washington Bridge and escorted it away from restricted air space on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. after President Joe Biden addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, North American Aerospace Defense Command confirmed.

"F-16 fighter aircraft intercepted a small, single engine general aviation aircraft that violated the Temporary Flight Restriction area near #NYC," @NORADCommand tweeted. "The aircraft was escorted out of the TFR w/o incident."

"It was pretty dramatic, because this comes obviously a few weeks after the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and occurred over the George Washington Bridge along the Hudson River in plain view of New Yorkers," Newsweek Editor-at-Large Naveed Jamali said.

Footage posted on Twitter showed the F-16 later doing loops over northern Manhattan.

“Very low, very loud turns from what looked like an #f16 #nyc to fast for my camera…got some sound!” one Twitter user tweeted. “Set off a lot of car alarms, not normal.”

******

DID YOU capture video or photos or the F-16 jet? Text to (201) 943-2794 or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com.

******

