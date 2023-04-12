Ex-Con Caught With Loaded Gun, Large Mag, Pot For Sale At GWB-Area Hotel: Police

An ex-con was caught with a loaded gun, a large-capacity ammunition magazine and a considerable amount of pot for sale at a hotel near the George Washington Bridge, authorities said.

Jairo Padin, 42, of Bloomfield was also carrying nearly $3,000 in suspected drug profits when he was taken into custody at the Best Western on westbound Route 4, Fort Lee Police Capt. Edward Young said.

Padin, who's unemployed, was charged with various drug and weapons offenses -- including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm -- as well as money laundering and possession of drug paraphernalia for sale, Young said.

The contraband and cash were all seized.

Padin, meanwhile, was sent to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge ordered his release four days later under New Jersey's bail reform law, records show.

