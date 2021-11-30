Driver In Fatal Fiery Leonia Crash ID'd As Palisades Park Resident, 29

Authorities identified a driver killed in a fiery crash in Leonia earlier this month as a 29-year-old Palisades Park resident.

Jonathan Kim may have been involved in another crash before he raced down Jones Road in a 2018 Honda Civic with another car behind him shortly before dawn on Nov. 20, investigators said.

The Civic crashed near the intersection of Nordhoff Drive and burst into flames, they said.

Occupants of the second car got out at the crash scene, then got back into the four-door sedan and drove off, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said at the time.

Leonia firefighters, assisted by their Fort Lee colleagues, doused the flames and discovered Kim’s remains, he said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence while the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office, working with Leonia detectives, identified Kim as the victim.

Also assisting were Fort Lee police and a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit, which cleaned up a large fuel spill, the chief said.

The silver four-door sedan that was captured on video behind Kim’s car was identified by Leonia detectives assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The previous request for assistance from the public to identify the vehicle is no longer needed,” Tamagny said.

He declined further comment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.