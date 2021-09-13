Bergen Prosecutor: Out-Of-State Duo Busted With Hidden Gun, Magazine, More In Route 95 Stop

Two Virginia men were arrested after detectives stopped their SUV near the George Washington Bridge and found a secret compartment that concealed a loaded gun, an extended magazine, hollow-nose bullets and a drug press, authorities said.

Richard Mercedes Avila, 24, and Hector Mercedes Cedeno, 37, both of Manassas, VA remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail following their arrests by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force.

The investigators made the discovery of the aftermarket electronic hidden tray in the center console of their Nissan Murano during a stop on northbound Route 95 in Leonia last Wednesday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Inside was a 9mm handgun, a magazine loaded with the hollow points – which expand on impact – and the drug press, the prosecutor said.

Avila and Cedeno were awaiting first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on illegal weapons, ammo and drug paraphernalia charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.