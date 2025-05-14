Light Rain Fog/Mist 59°

Mom-Son Duo Threaten 21-Year-Old Victim With Weapons Twice In Pal Park: Cops

A mom and her son were arrested after threatening the same 21-year-old man with weapons on two separate occasions in Bergen County, police said.

Angela and William Jacobs.

 Photo Credit: Palisades Park PD
Cecilia Levine
Angela Jacobs, 50, of Edgewater, and her son Jacob Williams, 24, of the Bronx, were arrested following two violent incidents that occurred on May 8 and 9 in Palisades Park, Capt. George Beck said in a press release on Wednesday, May 14.

Jacobs first confronted the 21-year-old victim around 9:05 a.m. Thursday, May 8, while driving her white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck on Roff Avenue near E. Columbia Avenue, police said. She argued with the man, who was standing on the sidewalk. The argument escalated until Jacobs “armed with a knife… chased the victim as he fled,” Beck said.

The next day, around 8:20 a.m. Friday, May 9, Jacobs returned to the same spot—this time with her son, according to police. Jacob Williams got out of the passenger seat and approached the same victim. He “pointed a handgun at the victim’s midsection before pointing the gun at the victim’s face,” Beck said. Williams then got back in the truck and drove off with his mother.

Jacobs was charged with:

  • 2C:39-4D Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose
  • 2C:12-3A Terroristic Threats
  • 2C:39-5D Unlawful Possession of a Weapon
  • 2C:29-3A(1) Hindering Apprehension

Williams was charged with:

  • 2C:39-5B(1) Unlawful Possession of a Weapon
  • 2C:39-4A(1) Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose
  • 2C:12-1B(4) Aggravated Assault

Both were lodged in the Bergen County Jail.

