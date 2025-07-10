Marc Piovanetti, 58, of Fort Lee, is accused of violating a court order by contacting the victim and a co-defendant between April and May 2025, two months after he was jailed on the original charges, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

On Tuesday, July 8, Piovanetti was charged with:

Third-degree witness tampering

Third-degree criminal coercion

Fourth-degree contempt of court

Contempt of court (disorderly persons offense)

Back in February, Piovanetti was arrested after police found a missing girl from New York City, between the ages of 13 and 16, inside his Fort Lee home, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Piovanetti met the teen on the social media platform TurnUp, gave her marijuana, and sexually assaulted her in his home between Feb. 22 and 23, Musella previously said.

At the time, authorities said that his wife, Jennifer Piovanetti, also 58, was inside the home during the alleged assaults and was aware that the child and another child under 13 were present. Both Marc and Jennifer were arrested and charged.

Marc Piovanetti, already a registered sex offender, was convicted in 2017 of:

Rape of a child under 15

Criminal sex act on a mentally disabled victim

Sexual performance by a child under 16

He remains in custody at the Bergen County Jail pending further court action on all charges.

