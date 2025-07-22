Leonia Victim Dies Week After Hit-Run, Charges Upgraded For North Bergen Driver: Prosecutor

Osmary Jimenez-Luna, 34, was originally arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred around 4:35 a.m. on Thursday, July 10, in Leonia, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a press release Tuesday, July 22.

At the scene on Grand Avenue near Ames Avenue, police found 77-year-old Chong Soon Sim with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, Musella said. She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition. Sim died on Friday, July 18 of injuries suffered in the crash.

Jimenez-Luna, who had been behind the wheel of a red Toyota Sienna, was arrested Monday, July 14, on charges of third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, fourth-degree endangering an injured victim, and several related motor vehicle offenses.

Following Sim's death, one of Jimenez-Luna's charges was upgraded to second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

He remains in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing in Superior Court in Hackensack.

