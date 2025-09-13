Mostly Cloudy 70°

SHARE

Leonia Road Rage Attack: NJ Turnpike Shooting Probed By State Police

New Jersey State Police are asking for the public’s help after gunfire broke out following a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike late Thursday night, Sept. 11.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Troopers from Troop “D” Newark Station responded around 11:41 p.m. to a motor vehicle accident and aggravated assault on the northbound side of the Turnpike at milepost 121.2 in Leonia, Bergen County, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a white Acura TL with New York license plates was rear-ended by another vehicle in standstill traffic. 

Two suspected Black males got out of the striking vehicle armed with a handgun, police said.

The men assaulted the two Hispanic males inside the Acura and fired at least one round at the car, according to investigators. The suspects then re-entered their vehicle and fled north before troopers arrived.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or the events before or after, is asked to contact the NJSP Troop “D” Newark Station Criminal Investigation Office at 732-441-4500 ext. 1401.

to follow Daily Voice Fort Lee and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE