K-9 Tracks Palisades Park Man Who Threatened Clerk, Tried To Burglarize Car: Police

The incident occurred around 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, when Officers James Park, Michael McDermott, and Adolfo Rodriguez responded to Temple Terrace and Grantwood Boulevard in Palisades Park for a report of a man trying to burglarize a vehicle, Police Chief George Beck said.

When officers arrived, the man — Eric Tobo, a resident — had fled but left behind a bicycle that did not belong to him, Beck said.

A Bergen County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, including Officer Dario Terrana and K-9 Armani, retrieved a scent from the bicycle, leading officers to the Sunoco/7-Eleven at 54 Abbott Avenue, Beck said. There, officers learned the suspect had just shoplifted and allegedly threatened to shoot the clerk, Beck said.

The K-9 continued to track the scent and located the man hiding between two air conditioning units, Beck said.

Tobo was taken into custody and charged with possession of stolen property, attempted burglary, terroristic threats, and shoplifting, Beck said. He was processed and released pending his court appearance, Beck said.

Beck commended the officers involved and thanked the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance.

He added that the charges are merely accusations, and Tobo is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

