Jumper Shuts Down GWB For Hours, Causes Major Rush Hour Gridlock

The call came in around 4:45 p.m., and the situation was resolved by approximately 7 p.m., according to Port Authority Police, who responded along with other emergency crews.

The individual was hospitalized for evaluation, the PAPD confirmed.

The incident caused heavy traffic delays during peak evening hours as responders worked to secure the scene.

No further details were released. Daily Voice has reached out to the PAPD and Fort Lee PD for more.

