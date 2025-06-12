Jordy Patiño, 27, Of Ridgefield Mourned By Family: ‘He Brought So Much Light'

Jordy was born in Cuenca, Ecuador, and had been a resident of Ridgefield. His obituary by Barquin Funeral Home describes him as someone who “brought so much love and light into the lives of everyone he touched.”

He is survived by his adored daughter Erica Patiño, his mother Rosa Cando and her husband Gustavo Fernandez, and his father Xavier Patiño. Jordy is also remembered by his siblings Gianna Perez, Daniela, Matias, Fabiana Sacoto, and Thais Bryant Patiño, as well as his grandfather Ricardo Lemache, his aunt Priscila Lemache, and uncle Jorge Sacoto.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 14, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Barquin Funeral Home in Ridgefield. His interment will take place in Cuenca, Ecuador, where he will be laid to rest.

A fundraiser launched by family friend Eddie Correa has raised more than $5,900 as of press time.

“He was a cherished son and brother… deeply missed by all who knew him,” Correa wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“We want to give him the dignified and heartfelt send-off he deserves, but unfortunately, the financial burden of funeral expenses is overwhelming for his beautiful family.”

Funds will go toward funeral, burial, and transportation costs.

