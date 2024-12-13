Inside Cheongsu: America's First Luxe Korean Dessert Cafe Lands In Fort Lee

Cheongsu, the first of Seoul’s renowned Glow Seoul, is opening in Fort Lee on Dec. 16.

Cheongsu, founded by Glow Seoul, harmonizes Korean aesthetics, culinary mastery, and nature’s serenity into a modern café experience. Designed as a sanctuary for relaxation and reflection, Cheongsu offers guests a retreat from the chaos of everyday life.

"Our mission with Cheongsu is to offer more than just a café experience—it’s an immersive retreat into slow living, inspired by Korean culture and natural beauty," said HyoSun Yoon, Head Patissier at Glow Seoul. "The design, menu, and atmosphere are carefully curated to create a sanctuary where guests can pause, breathe, and reconnect with their surroundings."

The menu is a showstopper, mixing classic Korean flavors with contemporary flair. Signature soufflés—available in vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate—are just the beginning. Try the unique Korean-inspired cheesecakes with green tea, strawberry, and injeolmi (roasted soybean powder), or indulge in yakgwa (traditional honey cookies) with bold flavors like black sesame, pistachio, and chocolate.

Brunch lovers will find heaven in dishes like the spicy chicken tartine, brie apple sandwich, and avocado tartine. If you’re looking for comfort food, don’t miss the rotating soups like chestnut, pine nut, and pumpkin. And for the ultimate indulgence, Cheongsu’s Afternoon Tea Set is perfect for a luxurious treat or gift.

In the evenings, Cheongsu evolves into an ultra-relaxed BYOB space, offering light bites and shareable plates that pair perfectly with your favorite wine. Whether you're hosting friends or simply treating yourself, this elevated yet laid-back vibe is the ideal way to wind down.

When it comes to beverages, Cheongsu doesn’t hold back. From espresso classics like lattes and caramel macchiatos to unique drinks like crème brûlée coffee and matcha lattes, there’s something for every coffee lover. For something a bit more indulgent, try the Cheongsu Milk Latte, featuring comforting flavors like misutgaru (roasted grain powder) and red bean. Non-coffee drinkers will adore the refreshing Mandarin Orange and Peach teas, or go for a zesty twist with yuzu tea or sujeonggwa, a traditional Korean cinnamon punch.

The beverage selection extends to premium stone drip coffee, including Brazil Beleza and Ethiopia Yirgacheff, along with matcha and black tea options that are elevated with creamy milk variations for a luxurious sip every time.

Located at 1644 Parker Avenue, Fort Lee, Cheongsu will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Walk-ins are encouraged, but reservations can also be made by calling 201-482-4184 or visiting cheongsunj.com.

