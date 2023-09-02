Hotel Guest Assaults Employees, Snatches Security Deposit, Caught On GS Parkway: Fort Lee PD

Alexander Welch, 31, of Fairfield became irate after being charged his $100 security deposit for smoking inside a room at the Best Western Hotel on westbound Route 4 around 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, Deputy Police Chief Edward Young said.

Welch assaulted a female employee who was at the register, then did the same to a male employee who came his co-worker’s aid, the deputy chief said.

Welch snatched an envelope with his room number written on the outside and the $100 in cash inside, Young said.

An alert was issued to area law enforcement after Welch drove off with the money, the deputy chief said.

Paramus and New Jersey State police stopped Welch’s vehicle on the southbound Garden State Parkway near Exit 159 a short time later, he said.

Welch was brought back to Fort Lee police headquarters and charged with robbery, theft, simple assault and criminal mischief. He was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

