Hoboken Cafe Expands To Bergen County

The bakery is opening a third location in Fort Lee next week at 2151 Lemoine Ave. They also have a location in Queens.

Unibread offers items like a cookie cream puff, a chocolate chiffon cake and a cream cheese bun, while also serving cakes, cupcakes and coffee. The menu draws inspiration from traditional Japanese baking techniques while incorporating Taiwanese flavors.

Rola Tsang said she felt Fort Lee was the perfect place for Unibread to expand to, saying it was the end of a long journey.

"We are really excited," Tsang said. "We have dedicated substantial time and effort to its development."

In advance of their opening, Tsang said they are planning to develop new flavors and add new things to the menu. She said she has always been a fan of the bolo milky bun, a traditional Japanese treats.

"We want our customers to eat healthy and happy," Tsang said. "Our aim is to provide the residents of New Jersey with a warm and inviting space to enjoy our delicious bread, drinks, and desserts. We envision Unibread Fort Lee as a gathering place where people can chat, hang out, and savor our freshly baked creations while creating memorable moments."

Tsang said Unibread hopes to open one store a year, with the Fort Lee location being their flagship store.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fort Lee and receive free news updates.