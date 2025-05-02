Fort Lee HS Stabbing Was Planned, 2nd Student Charged With Plotting The Attack: Prosecutor

The stabbing happened on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, inside a school bathroom, when a 16-year-old student repeatedly stabbed a classmate during a fight, according to Bergen County authorities. The school was placed on lockdown, and the victim was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The first suspect was arrested on scene and charged with first-degree attempted murder, among other juvenile offenses. Investigators continued their work and later determined that another student had helped plan and carry out the attack, officials said.

That second student, also 16, was taken into protective custody on May 2, 2025, and charged with juvenile delinquency, including first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses. He is being held at the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court hearing.

