A Few Clouds 82°

SHARE

Fort Lee HS Stabbing Was Planned, 2nd Student Charged With Plotting The Attack: Prosecutor

A second 16-year-old student has been charged in connection with a violent stabbing at Fort Lee High School—this time, for allegedly helping plan the attack, Prosecutor Mark Musella announced Friday, May 2.

At the scene

At the scene

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice (EXCLUSIVE)
At the scene Tuesday morning.

At the scene Tuesday morning.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice (EXCLUSIVE)
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The stabbing happened on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, inside a school bathroom, when a 16-year-old student repeatedly stabbed a classmate during a fight, according to Bergen County authorities. The school was placed on lockdown, and the victim was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The first suspect was arrested on scene and charged with first-degree attempted murder, among other juvenile offenses. Investigators continued their work and later determined that another student had helped plan and carry out the attack, officials said.

That second student, also 16, was taken into protective custody on May 2, 2025, and charged with juvenile delinquency, including first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses. He is being held at the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court hearing.

to follow Daily Voice Fort Lee and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE