Fort Lee Burglars Caught In The Act, Cops Say

Three people were arrested after police in Fort Lee interrupted a burglary in progress just after midnight on Monday, July 21, authorities said.

Gerardine Paolello, Tamir McFadden-Jordan, East Orange; and Nylah Walker.

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
The incident happened around 12:46 a.m. near 206 New York Avenue, Fort Lee Deputy Police Chief Edward Young said in a press release.

Gerardine Paolello, 57, of Belleville; Tamir McFadden-Jordan, 33, of East Orange; and Nylah Walker, 24, of Newark were caught entering a parked vehicle in the area, the deputy chief said. Officers detained all three.

Police say the group had conspired to break into a nearby home. During the arrest, McFadden-Jordan was found with a handgun, according to the report.

All three were charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal trespass-peering, criminal mischief, and harassment. McFadden-Jordan also faces a second-degree weapons charge.

They were taken to Fort Lee Police headquarters for processing and later brought to Bergen County Jail pending court appearances.

Fort Lee Police Chief Matthew Hintze urged residents to “remain vigilant, always be aware of your surroundings and always report any suspicious type behavior or activity immediately to law enforcement”.

