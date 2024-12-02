Fort Lee Animal Cruelty Suspect Who Skipped Court Nabbed After Blowing Stop Sign: PD

Julia Daniltchenko, 44,of Fort Lee, was taken into custody in Rutherford on Monday, Nov. 25, Fort Lee police said. A search of the NJ Court system shows that Daniltchenko's arrest came after she failed to stop at a stop sign and was found with an expired driver's license in an unregistered car.

The animal cruelty charges stem from a June 5, 2024, investigation at Daniltchenko's Whiteman Street home in Fort Lee, where Bergen County Animal Control, Fort Lee Fire Prevention, and police officers found mistreatment of cats, dogs, and birds at the home, police said.

Daniltchenko was cited for failing to provide necessary care and improper shelter for the animals. Following her failure to appear in court, a warrant was issued for her arrest, leading to her apprehension in Rutherford.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fort Lee and receive free news updates.