Fight At Overpeck Park Carnival Lands 2 Juveniles In Handcuffs: Bergen Sheriff

An altercation broke out involving at least three individuals, with two named juveniles striking a third unknown party with a closed fist at approximately 9 p.m., according to Kyra Pazant, a spokesperson for the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

There were no reported hospitalizations.

Both juveniles were placed in handcuffs and transported to Paramus, where they were processed by a juvenile detective and released, Pazant said.

No further information about the third individual has been released.

The carnival was apparently hosted by the Teaneck VFW and will start up again April 24 and run through April 27.

