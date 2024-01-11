Federal Agent Interrupts Carjacking, Hit By Fleeing Thugs' Vehicle At 'The Vince'

Four black men in a black Porsche Macan were trying to take an elderly Jewish man's vehicle in the parking lot of the rest stop in Ridgefield around 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11, they said.

Members of a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) task force who were working a separate investigation in the area intervened.

The officer who was struck wasn't seriously injured, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

Port Authority and New Jersey State police joined the search after the carjackers fled toward the George Washington Bridge.

The Porsche reportedly was last spotted on the FDR Drive in Manhattan.

