Detectives Nab Driver From Hudson In Hit-Run Fort Lee Bus Stop Crash That Seriously Injured Two

Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives charged a mechanic from Jersey City with a hit-and-run chain-reaction crash that seriously injured two people at a bus stop near the George Washington Bridge nearly a week ago.

A driver fled after his SUV slammed into another,&nbsp; knocking it into the pedestrians at a Lemoine Avenue bus stop in Fort Lee shortly before 7 p.m. Feb. 17.

Oliver Garcia, 28, was driving 2007 BMW 550i that slammed into a Honda CRV, knocking it into the pedestrians at the Lemoine Avenue bus stop in front of the Wells Fargo Bank branch shortly before 7 p.m. last Saturday, Feb. 17, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The Honda driver remained at the scene, but Garcia sped off, the prosecutor said.

The pedestrians were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries, he said. ABC Towing removed the CRV.

Members of Musella’s Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and Fort Lee police set about identifying the fleeing vehicle and driver. The victims and witnesses were interviewed and footage from various area surveillance cameras was collected.

Detectives arrested Garcia on Wednesday, Feb. 21, then released him on a summons pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the prosecutor said late Friday afternoon.

Garcia is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury, hindering apprehension and tampering with physical evidence, he said.

He also received multiple motor vehicle summonses.

