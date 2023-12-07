Deputy US Marshal Accused Of Drunken Abuse On JFK Flight To London

Michael Brereton, 39, of Staten Island, remained in the custody of British authorities after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and charged on Thursday, Dec. 7, with entering an aircraft while drunk.

He was expected to appear in court in Uxbridge, England, on Friday.

Both he and another deputy who work together in the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn had been drinking on a Delta flight to London to extradite a defendant in a fraud case, according to multiple media reports.

“Due to unruly passenger behavior while in flight, Delta Flight 1, JFK to London-Heathrow, was met by local law enforcement upon landing,” Delta Airlines said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Police in London were more specific. They said that Brereton “was disruptive and had sexually assaulted other passengers and crew.”

The second deputy was briefly detained before being sent back to New York, they said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the one who was charged apparently “exhibited inappropriate behavior while intoxicated on an inbound flight.”

The service, which is cooperating with law enforcement in the United Kingdom, said his actions “do not reflect the professionalism of the thousands of employees of the USMS or its core values.'

