Crash Shuts 3 Lanes Of GWB

A crash closed three lanes of the George Washington Bridge Sunday evening, Dec. 1.

Traffic at the GWB

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
The DOT website shows the crash happened in the eastbound lanes in Fort Lee near the toll plaza around 7:30 p.m.

No further information was available.

