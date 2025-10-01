Crash Closes Route 17 Overpass In Paramus: Police

In Paramus, Linwood Avenue eastbound on the overpass over Route 17 was closed due to a motor vehicle accident around 9:20 a.m., according to police.

As of 9:10 a.m., a crash on NJ 3 westbound east of Passaic Avenue in Clifton closed two of three lanes, according to the DOT site.

Earlier, around 8:56 a.m., an overturned tractor trailer blocked all lanes and the left shoulder on the New Jersey Turnpike northbound north of Interchange 5 (CR 541) in Springfield Township, transportation officials said.

Authorities did not say how long the closures would last.

