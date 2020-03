Popular Spanish restaurant Meson Madrid in Palisades Park has temporarily shuttered.

But don't worry -- according to its Yelp page, the Bergen Boulevard locale will open May 3.

Meson Madrid, which opened more than a decade ago, is known for its authentic Spanish cuisine and generous serving sizes.

No word on whether the location will reopen under new or original ownership.

For more on Meson Madrid, visit the website.

