A new Korean restaurant has opened in Fort Lee.

Honey Brown BBQ is located at the Fort Lee Towne Center, in the storefront the former home of D'Avant Sushi and 8 Bon Bon.

The menu includes braised short ribs, beef with stir-fried veggies and noodles, Korean fried chicken, burgers, sandwiches and more.

Honey Brown BBQ, 1638 Schlosser St., Fort Lee.

