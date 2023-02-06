Contact Us
Fort Lee Italian Restaurant To Reopen After Year Of Renovations

Cecilia Levine
In Napoli
In Napoli Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Bergen County Italian restaurant is reopening after undergoing renovations.

In Napoli opened nearly 40 years ago but has only been updated once or twice before, owners tell Daily Voice. 

Construction began in late 2021, according to posts on Facebook. Everything is modernized and brand new at the Main Street restaurant, management tells Daily Voice.

An updated second-floor party room and bar section, along with other upgrades in the restaurant, are set to be unveiled on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Management strongly encourages making reservations.

In Napoli, 116 Main St., Fort Lee.

