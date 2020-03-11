Dads Bring NYC Korean Chicken Restaurant To Fort Lee

Two dads who opened a Korean chicken restaurant in New York City are expanding to Fort Lee.

Lauren's Chicken and Burgers is coming to 1630 Lemoine Ave. sometime soon, BoozyBurbs reports.

The eatery first opened on E. 23 Street in Gramercy in 2018, which has since closed, according to Google.

Lauren's specializes in chicken wings, platters and other Korean foods, its website says.

"We are two dads always figuring out how 'fast' made dishes can taste great and also be healthy for our children," the restaurant's website says.

"What was meant to be quick, fun, delicious and healthy options at home just got extended to everybody and we’re happy about it."

No word yet on an opening date.

Click here for the menu.

