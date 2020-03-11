Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park
Return to your home site

Menu

Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park

Nearby Towns

Business

Dads Bring NYC Korean Chicken Restaurant To Fort Lee

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Lauren's Chicken Burgers is coming to Fort Lee
Lauren's Chicken Burgers is coming to Fort Lee Photo Credit: @louie.the.foodie Instagram

Two dads who opened a Korean chicken restaurant in New York City are expanding to Fort Lee.

Lauren's Chicken and Burgers is coming to 1630 Lemoine Ave. sometime soon, BoozyBurbs reports.

The eatery first opened on E. 23 Street in Gramercy in 2018, which has since closed, according to Google.

Lauren's specializes in chicken wings, platters and other Korean foods, its website says.

"We are two dads always figuring out how 'fast' made dishes can taste great and also be healthy for our children," the restaurant's website says. 

"What was meant to be quick, fun, delicious and healthy options at home just got extended to everybody and we’re happy about it."

No word yet on an opening date.

Click here for the menu.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fort Lee Daily Voice!

Serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.