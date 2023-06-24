Body Of Pal. Park Climber Killed In Avalanche Recovered

Yun Park, of Palisades Park, was among three hikers attempting to climb Colchuck Peak on Feb. 19, 2023, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said.

A hiker found Park's body the afternoon of June 23, near the base of Colchuck Peak. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter Rescue Team was contacted for a hoist capable helicopter and accepted the mission.

The team responded around 11:15 a.m. Friday, June 23, and the body was turned over to the Chelan County Coroner’s office.

Park was the last of the three climbers to be recovered.

